The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARMK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.30.

NYSE ARMK opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Aramark has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 14.84%.

In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,444,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,926,000 after buying an additional 152,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 102.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,923,000 after buying an additional 12,562,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after buying an additional 11,725,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 63.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,866,000 after buying an additional 3,074,389 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,541,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,234,000 after acquiring an additional 410,204 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

