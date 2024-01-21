The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,280 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 1.2% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.83. 2,766,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,697. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.50 and a 200 day moving average of $147.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.63.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

