The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.54.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total transaction of $34,063.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 306 shares of company stock valued at $105,436 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $357.59 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.27 and a 52 week high of $420.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.34.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.88 million. Analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

