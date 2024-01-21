The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 16.4% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Boeing by 9.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,698 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,956 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

Boeing Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $215.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.98. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.