Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Position Trimmed by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after buying an additional 519,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,999,000 after buying an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Textron by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,148,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,220,000 after buying an additional 552,007 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXT

Textron Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Textron stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,635. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $81.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.72%.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.