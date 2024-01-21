TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,238,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205,830 shares during the period. TETRA Technologies makes up about 2.8% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 60,320 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTI opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.77.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.10 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark initiated coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

