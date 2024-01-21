Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

TBNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 439,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

