TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches Market Cap of $238.39 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $238.39 million and approximately $12.35 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00078896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00026911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00023329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001439 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,779,154,006 coins and its circulating supply is 8,970,894,619 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

