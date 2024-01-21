Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Teradyne comprises 1.0% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Teradyne worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 4.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Teradyne by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 18.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Up 2.5 %

Teradyne stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.72. 1,934,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,186. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.63. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.