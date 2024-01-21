Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$65.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$70.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$65.12.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$51.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.77. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$44.70 and a 52-week high of C$66.04. The firm has a market cap of C$26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

