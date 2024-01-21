TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of TE Connectivity worth $108,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 24.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in TE Connectivity by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 559.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after acquiring an additional 147,932 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,086,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 129,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $132.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.