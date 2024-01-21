TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.31.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -646.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,683.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in TC Energy by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 613,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

