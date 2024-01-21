Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TMHC. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Taylor Morrison Home from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.40.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.56. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,311. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

