Susquehanna Reiterates “Negative” Rating for Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Susquehanna restated their negative rating on shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.36. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

