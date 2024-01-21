Strip Tinning (LON:STG) Trading Up 5.9%

Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG – Get Free Report) was up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.57). Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 8,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.54).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25.

Strip Tinning Holdings plc manufactures and supplies flexible electrical connectors for heating and antennae systems embedded within automotive glazing and to the connection of the cells within electric vehicle (EV) battery packs in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides windshield soldering connectors and heating materials, including FPC connectors, flat foil connectors, solder busbars, adhesive busbars, preformed busbars, and heating wires; back-lite soldering connectors comprising solder bridge connectors, crimp contact connectors, and round wire connectors with capacitors and coils; and ST flex products, such as battery electronics, lighting and heating products, smart glass products, and antennas.

