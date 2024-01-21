STP One Day Volume Reaches $4.48 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. STP has a market cap of $105.18 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00018959 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00020385 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,711.31 or 0.99985025 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011385 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00214675 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004550 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000676 BTC.

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05430842 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $3,838,985.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

