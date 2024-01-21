StockNews.com Upgrades Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) to “Buy”

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
SPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
