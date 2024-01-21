StockNews.com Upgrades AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Buy

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

AMC Networks Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AMCX opened at $17.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.71 million, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.32. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,086.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,192 shares of company stock worth $1,604,874 in the last three months. 27.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AMC Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in AMC Networks by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AMC Networks by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AMC Networks by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

