StockNews.com Lowers Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HFWA

Heritage Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $715.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 63,750 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,805 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 143,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 52,748 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.