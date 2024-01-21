StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 million, a P/E ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,174,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 176,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.