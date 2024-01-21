StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 million, a P/E ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sypris Solutions
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Trading Halts Explained
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.