StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

