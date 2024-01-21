StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 38,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading

