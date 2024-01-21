StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

