StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

NanoString Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NSTG opened at $0.44 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.25). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 548.25% and a negative net margin of 102.44%. The business had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

