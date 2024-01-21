StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.33.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%.
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
