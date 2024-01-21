StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inuvo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INUV. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Inuvo in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Inuvo by 15.1% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,092,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inuvo by 12.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,330,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 699,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Inuvo during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

