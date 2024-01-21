StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DYNT

Dynatronics Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million.

Dynatronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.