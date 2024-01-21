StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.00.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.15% and a negative net margin of 471.33%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. On average, analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLIR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

