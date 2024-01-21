StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. Air T has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $28.62.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Air T
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Air T
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.