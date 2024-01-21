StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. Air T has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $28.62.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Air T

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air T during the second quarter worth $692,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Stories

