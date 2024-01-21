StockNews.com Downgrades Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Hold

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBBN

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

Shares of RBBN opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $511.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.84.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.24 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.