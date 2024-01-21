StockNews.com Downgrades AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

AXGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get AxoGen alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AxoGen

AxoGen Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $377.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $41.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. Equities analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.