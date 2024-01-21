StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOLGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

Shares of EVOL opened at $0.80 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

