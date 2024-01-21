StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %
NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.79.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
