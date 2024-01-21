StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.79.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPIX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.