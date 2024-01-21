Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $389.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.53. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.65 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 16.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 46,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 15.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 64.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

