Status (SNT) Market Cap Achieves $161.54 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Status has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $161.54 million and $5.23 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00018893 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00020311 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,593.70 or 1.00017013 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011408 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00214762 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,872,894,924 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,872,894,924.159278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04153005 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $4,764,163.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.