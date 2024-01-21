State Street (NYSE:STT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share.
State Street Stock Up 2.1 %
NYSE:STT opened at $75.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. State Street has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54.
State Street Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.62.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STT
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Further Reading
