State Street (NYSE:STT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share.

State Street Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:STT opened at $75.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. State Street has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in State Street by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in State Street by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STT

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.