State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.62.

State Street Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:STT opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average is $70.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

