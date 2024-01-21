Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.

SAVE has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a negative rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

SAVE stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.36. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at $20,849,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 215.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 952,023 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at $10,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

