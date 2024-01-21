SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 143.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $123.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.21. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

