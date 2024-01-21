SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $56.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.74.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

