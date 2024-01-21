SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SP. William Blair lowered SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

SP opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.25. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $52.40.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,875,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 327,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

