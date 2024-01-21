Sourceless 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,165.28 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Sourceless has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $211.60 million and $4,165.28 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00018836 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00020475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,676.82 or 1.00015913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011389 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.00207188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004555 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000670 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00968381 USD and is up 12.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $16,469.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

