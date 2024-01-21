SoundHound AI (SOUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SoundHound AI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

In other news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $54,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,089. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $50,806.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 775,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $54,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 795,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,089. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,251 shares of company stock valued at $411,031. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 14.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 22.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 346,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 63,608 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 101.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 140,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 28.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 32,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, December 11th.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

