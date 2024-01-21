Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Accelerate Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th.

AXDX stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

