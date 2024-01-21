SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $74.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEDG. BNP Paribas cut SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut SolarEdge Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.78.

Shares of SEDG opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

