SmarDex (SDEX) Price Reaches $0.0150

SmarDex (SDEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, SmarDex has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One SmarDex token can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. SmarDex has a total market cap of $103.43 million and approximately $770,062.54 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,894,742,856 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,894,742,855.861362 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01496412 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,084,348.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmarDex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

