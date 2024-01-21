Sir Gordon Messenger Buys 11,958 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Sir Gordon Messenger acquired 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.24) per share, with a total value of £39,820.14 ($50,668.20).
LON:QQ opened at GBX 333.60 ($4.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,853.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 314.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 323.39.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
