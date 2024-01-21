SingularityNET Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $282.98 million and $21.12 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00018836 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00020146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,656.69 or 1.00095437 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011398 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00216940 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.7431102 with 1,252,665,354.3915043 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.28144726 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $22,380,080.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.