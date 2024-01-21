Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.
Silence Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of SLN stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $550.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.
Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.43% and a negative return on equity of 236.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
