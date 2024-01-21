Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SLN stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $550.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.43% and a negative return on equity of 236.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,315,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 66.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 239,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,676 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 293,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

