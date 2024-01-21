Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Announces Dividend of $0.23

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Sierra Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 54.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 414,000.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

