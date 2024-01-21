Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.79.

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK stock opened at $67.47 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,687.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

